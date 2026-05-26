Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, was released amid big expectations, but it failed to leave any mark. After a fair-to-decent start, the film didn’t really build momentum and saw major drops in its opening week. As a result, it proved a major failure, recovering less than 40% of the budget from domestic earnings. At the worldwide box office, it couldn’t even reach the 60 crore mark in gross collections. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

The Tamil heist action thriller was theatrically released on April 30. It received mixed reviews from critics, and the audience reaction was similar. As usual, Dhanush was praised for his performance, but overall, the film received criticism for being predictable, with a weak screenplay and other aspects. Such feedback severely impacted the run, leading to highly disappointing collections.

How much did Kara earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Kara wrapped up its run at the Indian box office with a low total of 37.56 crore net. It equals 44.32 crore gross. In the overseas market, it grossed just 10.5 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 54.82 crore gross. It’s a big setback for Dhanush, who was coming fresh from the success of Tere Ishk Mein, which grossed over 160 crore worldwide.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 37.56 crore

India gross – 44.32 crore

Overseas gross – 10.5 crore

Worldwide gross – 54.82 crore

Budget and box office verdict

Kara was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore, and against this cost, it earned only 37.56 crore net. So, in the lifetime run, the film recovered only 37.56% of the budget and suffered a deficit of 62.44 crore or 62.44%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 100 crore

India net collection – 37.56 crore

Recovery – 37.56%

Deficit – 62.44 crore

Deficit% – 62.44%

Verdict – Flop

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