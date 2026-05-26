Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, continues its superb run on weekdays in the second week. During the second weekend, it picked up brilliantly, and on the second Monday, it has kept the momentum intact, raking in impressive numbers. In fact, the film registered the third-biggest second Monday at the Indian box office for Kollywood. In the meantime, it comfortably crossed the 150 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 11!

Karuppu registers Kollywood’s 3rd biggest 2nd Monday

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored 5.9 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 7.8 crore, the film dropped by just 24.35%, which is impressive. With such numbers, the film has recorded the third-biggest second Monday for Kollywood at the Indian box office, beating Jailer (5.7 crore). It stands below The Greatest Of All Time (6.35 crore).

Take a look at the top second Mondays of Kollywood in India (net):

2.0 – 7.25 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 6.35 crore Karuppu – 5.9 crore Jailer – 5.7 crore Amaran – 5.7 crore

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

With 5.9 crore coming on the second Monday, Karuppu’s overall collection at the Indian box office stands at 154.75 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It equals 182.6 crore gross. With this, Suriya has delivered his first-ever 150 crore net grosser, and considering the strong trend, he’s likely to deliver the first 200 crore net grosser in the coming days.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.45 crore

Day 10 – 14.45 crore

Day 11 – 5.9 crore

Total – 154.75 crore

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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