Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, had a superb opening weekend at the Indian box office, and on the first Monday, it surprised everyone with its trend. Due to strong word of mouth, the film has scored much higher than its opening day, clearly indicating that it is here to stay in theaters for a long time. In the meantime, the film has almost made 100% returns and secured a hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Marathi devotional drama scored a solid 3.4 crore on day 5, the first Monday. Compared to day 1’s 2.45 crore, it jumped by 38.77%, rather than showing a drop, which is amazing. Such a trend clearly shows that the film has passed the Monday test in distinction. Overall, it has earned 19.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 22.59 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.45 crore

Day 2 – 2.55 crore

Day 3 – 4.85 crore

Day 4 – 5.9 crore

Day 5 – 3.4 crore

Total – 19.15 crore

Deool Band 2 to secure a hit verdict today!

Deool Band 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 19.15 crore net. So, in just 5 days, it has made a return on investment (ROI) of 9.15 crore, which equals a solid 91.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To be a clean hit, Deool Band 2 needs to deliver 100% returns, which is possible with a net collection of 20 crore. So, it needs only 85 lakh more to become a clean hit, and it will be accomplished today, on day 6.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 19.15 crore

ROI – 9.15 crore

ROI% – 91.5%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Deool Band sequel is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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