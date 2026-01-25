While Marathi cinema continues to win praise for its content-driven films, its box office performance remains inconsistent. Every year, we see notable commercial successes, but the industry has yet to achieve its true potential with back-to-back blockbusters in a single year. Speaking about 2025, the year was disappointing, as despite some good success stories, collections dropped alarmingly compared to 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Underwhelming year for Marathi cinema

According to Ormax, Marathi films registered a cumulative gross collection of 96 crores at the Indian box office in 2025. This is a disappointing number compared to 2024’s 177 crores. If calculated, the collection was dropped by 45.76% or 46%. With this, collections of Marathi films dropped below the 100 crore mark for the first time in the last decade (excluding the pandemic period). Even footfalls were less than 1 crore, which is really a worrying sign.

What went wrong in 2025?

Last year, there was a lack of big-money spinners. In 2024, multiple films, including Navra Maza Navsacha 2, Naach Ga Ghuma, and Dharmaveer 2, did well at the Indian box office. Whereas, in 2025, there was only one film, Dashavatar, which grossed over 20 crores. There were successful films like Jarann, Gulkand, and Ata Thambaycha Naay, but none of them crossed the 10 crore mark.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2025 in India (gross):

Dashavatar – 28.53 crores Jarann – 8.7 crores Gulkand – 8.63 crores Ata Thambaycha Naay – 7.89 crores Fussclass Dabhade – 4.29 crores Uttar – 3.15 crores Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale – 2.86 crores Sangeet Manapmaan – 2.66 crores Aarpar – 1.73 crores Asambhav – 1.58 crores

We can clearly see that the absence of big commercial entertainers hurt Marathi cinema last year. Hopefully, in 2026, we will see a bounce back with the very first release of the year, Krantijyoti Vidyalay already turning out to be a blockbuster, and films like Saade Maade Teen and Raja Shivaji carrying the potential to score big.

