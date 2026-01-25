Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, has entered the acceleration mode at the Indian box office during the second weekend. After a solid run during the extended opening week, the film continues to show its stamina in the second week, with impressive growth on the second Saturday, day 13. Amid this, it is very close to becoming the third-highest Sankranti grosser.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Tollywood action-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 4.25 crores on day 13, registering an impressive 60.37% jump from day 12’s 2.65 crores. Overall, it has earned an estimated 186.05 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 219.53 crore gross. With still enough fuel left in the tank, the film is on track to enter the 200 crore club.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Total – 186.05 crores

It’s now 4th highest Sankranti grosser!

With 186.05 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is currently Tollywood’s fourth-highest Sankranti grosser at the Indian box office. On the second Sunday, day 14, it will claim the third spot by overtaking Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (186.97 crores). In the next few days, the film will also reach the top spot by surpassing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (200.98 crores) and HanuMan (201.91 crores).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top Sankranti grossers in India (net):

HanuMan – 201.91 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 200.98 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 186.05 crores (13 days) Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores

More about the film

The action-comedy entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. It was reportedly made at a budget of 200 crores, making it one of Chiranjeevi’s most expensive films.

