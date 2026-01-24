Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is enjoying a tremendous run. The epic action war film has swiftly crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is on track to enter the top 5 Republic Day weekends of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 2 early trends.

Border 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends

The word-of-mouth is strong, which is the biggest strength of Anurag Singh’s directorial. According to early trends, Border 2 added 34-35 crores on day 2. It witnessed a further growth from 32.10 crores garnered on the previous day.

The overall box office collection will land around 66.10-67.10 crores after 2 days of run in India. Sunny Deol starrer has swiftly crossed the 50 crore milestone. The best is yet to come, as it will enjoy a 4-day extended weekend due to the Republic Day holiday on Monday.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India:

Day 1: 32.10 crores

Day 2: 34-35 crores

Total: 66.10-67.10 crores (estimates)

Set to enter the top 5 Republic Day weekends of all time in Bollywood!

There are still two days until the completion of the first weekend. Border 2 needs around 10 crores to beat Sky Force and enter the top 5 Republic Day weekend grossers in Bollywood. But in the next 48 hours, it would easily clock a century, which means even Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees will be surpassed. This means the epic war action film will be competing with Padmaavat for a spot in the top 3.

Take a look at the top Republic Day weekends in Bollywood (India net collection):

Pathaan – 280.75 crores Fighter – 123.6 crores Padmaavat – 114 crores Raees – 93.24 crores Sky Force – 73.20 crores

