Border 2 has taken over the screens and is shining bright! Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and the team have passed the test with flying colors. The epic action war film has recorded the second biggest opening for a Republic Day release in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

How much did Border 2 earn on day 1?

According to the official update, Border 2 earned 32.10 crores net in all languages in India on day 1. It remained a little lower than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, surpassing every other Bollywood opening of 2025. In terms of 2026 releases, Anurag Singh’s directorial has made the highest opening, setting new benchmarks for upcoming releases.

It benefited from a partial holiday across various circuits due to the Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja holidays. In major centres, it witnessed a tremendous occupancy, despite a non-holiday Friday. The word-of-mouth is fantastic, and there’s no significant competition in Bollywood. The odds are in favor, and a bumper weekend is on the cards!

Scores the 2nd highest opening for a Republic Day release in Bollywood!

Drumrolls, please, because Border 2 has recorded the second-best opening for Republic Day release in Bollywood. It remained only behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (55 crores). Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh’s star pull was excellent on the single screens and mass belts.

Take a look at the top 10 Republic Day openers at the Indian box office (net):

Pathaan – 55 crores Border 2 – 32.10 crores Fighter – 24.6 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Raees – 20.42 crores Jai Ho – 17.5 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Race 2 – 15.12 crores Airlift – 12.35 crores

Also, the second-best opening for Sunny Deol!

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol registered the second-best opening of his career. Border 2 surpassed all his previous films, except Gadar 2 (40.10 crores).

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 32.10 crores

India gross: 37.87 crores

