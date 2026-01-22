Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, is all set to hit theaters tomorrow (January 23). Since Dhurandhar has reached its saturation point at the Indian box office and with no major movies running alongside, the Border sequel has secured an impressive showcasing throughout the country. Given the sequel factor, the film is doing well in the day 1 advance booking, but is it matching Gadar 2’s euphoria? Let’s find out!

Secures a solid show count

Considering the blockbuster run of Gadar 2, exhibitors are hoping for another money spinner as Sunny Deol returns with a sequel to his one more iconic film. This is the reason it has managed to get a solid show count so far from the makers. As we write, the film has got close to 14,100 shows across India, and the final show count is expected to go beyond 16,000.

Good response for Gadar 2 in day 1 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking status of day 1, Border 2 has sold around 1.86 lakh tickets (as of 11 am IST). In terms of collection, the film has grossed around 5.96 crores at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats) through pre-sales for the opening day. Among states, Delhi leads the pack with 1.49 crore gross, followed by Maharashtra with 79 lakh gross and Uttar Pradesh with 64 lakh gross.

While advance booking numbers are looking good so far, a big surge is needed, given the scale of Border 2. With just one more day to go, it’ll be interesting to see if the film hits the 10 crore mark in gross collection.

Gadar 2 to stay undefeated in opening-day pre-sales

Speaking about Gadar 2, it had sold a whopping 7.22 lakh tickets through advance booking for day 1. In terms of collection, the film had grossed 17.6 crores through opening day pre-sales. What makes it more special is that the film had a clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. If a comparison is made, the Border sequel is lagging by 66.13%, which is very difficult to catch up to.

So, at least in day 1 advance booking, Border 2 won’t be able to defeat Gadar 2. Let’s see if it beats Gadar 2 (40.1 crore net) with its actual opening-day collection at the Indian box office.

