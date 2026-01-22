Sunny Deol’s roar with Border 2 is louder than ever! As 24 hours remain for the film to arrive in the theaters, the excitement has reached a fever pitch. The ticket pre-sales on BMS suggest that the sequel to the legendary 1997 blockbuster is not just riding on nostalgia but is all set to break records. Currently, it is approaching swiftly to smash Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2!

36% Jump In Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours alone, Anurag Singh’s war epic has witnessed a phenomenal 36% jump in ticket sales on BookMyShow. The momentum is clearly shifting into top gear as it enters the top 10 pre-sales of 2025-26 on BMS. However, it would be interesting to see if the film enters the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS!

Border 2 VS Gadar 2

Gadar 2 registered a ticket pre-sale of 548K on BMS. It is also the 8th biggest ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS. Currently, Border 2 needs to register a ticket sale of almost 300K in 24 hours to match Gadar 2 and enter the top 10 advance ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS!

Sunny Deol Pushes Raid 2 Out Of The Top 10

Sunny Deol‘s biggie has managed to push Raid 2 out of the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS in 2025-2026. Raid 2 registered a BMS pre-sale of 134K and was the tenth biggest film in terms of pre-sales since 2025. Now, Thamma has been pushed to the 10th spot!

Check out the BMS pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025.

War 2: 806.5K Chhaava: 777K Saiyaara: 394.53K Sikandar: 281K Dhurandhar: 224K Border 2: 195.2K (1 day to go) Housefull 5: 185K Baaghi 4 | Tere Ishk Mein: 150K Sky Force: 148K Thamma: 140K

Border 2 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the ticket pre-sales of the film on BookMyShow.

January 18: 8.28K

January 19: 44.55K

January 20: 60.15K

January 21: 82.2K

Total: 195.2K

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

