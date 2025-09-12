Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut, Saiyaara, was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. After a run of over 55 days, the romantic musical drama has officially concluded its box office run. Mohit Suri’s directorial wraps up its run, achieving many milestones, including the #1 Bollywood grosser of all time in the romance genre. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Saiyaara earn in India?

According to the official figures, Saiyaara has wrapped up its domestic run, earning 337.69 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 398.47 crores. It is the highest-grossing romantic film in India, leaving behind rivals like Aashiqui 2, Kabir Singh, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 3.05 crores

Week 6: 3.25 crores

Week 7: 74 lakhs

Week 8: 20 lakhs

Total: 337.69 crores

Saiyaara is a box office blockbuster!

YRF production is made at an estimated budget of only 45 crores. In its lifetime, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film raked in returns of 292.69 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI concludes at 650.42%. It is a super-duper hit and the second most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 after Mahavatar Narsimha.

How much did Saiyaara earn worldwide?

At the overseas box office, the romantic musical is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, only behind Coolie. It has accumulated 172.20 crore gross.

The worldwide total of Saiyaara concludes at 570.67 crore gross, making it the second highest-grossing Bollywood outing this year after Chhaava.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have surely left a huge benchmark for all upcoming romantic films in Indian cinema. It will be interesting to see which film eventually surpasses Mohit Suri‘s directorial at the global box office.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 337.69 crores

India gross: 398.47 crores

Overseas gross: 172.20 crore

Worldwide gross: 570.67 crores

ROI: 650.42%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

