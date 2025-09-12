Demon Slayer fans are over the moon. Infinity Castle Part 1—Akaza’s Return has opened to rave reviews in India. The pre-release hype was massive, leading to 2025’s third-highest advance booking in national cinema chains for day 1. The Japanese dark animated fantasy action film also entered the top 6 advance bookings of all time for foreign films. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Final Advance Booking

As per the latest update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle registered final advance booking worth 30 crore gross in India before the first show started. It registered the 6th highest pre-sales for a foreign film. Akaza’s Return missed out on beating Avengers: Infinity War, which approximately earned 40 crore gross through pre-sales.

Check out the top advance booking sales for foreign films in India:

Avengers: Endgame: 100 crores+ Spider-Man: No Way Home: 40 crores+ Avatar: The Way of Water: 40 crores+ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 40 crores+ Avengers: Infinity War: 40 crores Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 30 crores

Infinity Castle pre-sales at Indian national chains

At the national chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis), Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has sold 200K tickets. It registered the third-highest pre-sales of 2025, leaving behind the local blockbuster Saiyaara (193K tickets).

Here are the top 5 opening day pre-sales at national chains in 2025 (number of tickets sold):

The Conjuring: Last Rites: 227K Chhaava: 223K Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: 200K Saiyaara: 193K Mission: Impossible 8: 165K

Via pre-sales alone, Infinity Castle emerged as the highest-grossing anime film in India. It left behind Suzume, which earned around 10 crore gross in its lifetime. Haruo Sotozaki’s film is expected to earn 12-14 crore net on the opening day. It has arrived on around 1,700 screens nationwide, with 2 hours and 35 minutes runtime.

