Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 until Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha arrived. However, the story of the Maratha warrior is still the highest-grossing Bollywood film with a collection of 615.39 crore in its lifetime. However, it has now been pushed out of the top 5 most profitable Indian Films of 2025!

Chhaava Kicked Out After 208 Days!

After ruling in the top 5 for 208 days, Vicky Kaushal has been dethroned from the top 5. While Kannada film Su and So and Odia film Bou Buttu Bhuta threatened its position last month, this month, Telugu film Little Hearts made an entry to the top 5, pushing Vicky out of the top 5.

Most Profitable Indian Film Of 2025

The most profitable Indian film of 2025 at the box office is Kannada film Su From So. Mounted on a budget of 4.5 crore, the horror comedy has earned an unimaginable 91.87 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 1941.5% making it to the top spot.

Check out the most profitable Indian films of 2025, along with their primary language, reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Su From So: Kannada: 4.5 crore | 91.87 crore | 1941.5% Mahavatar Narsimha: Hindi: 15 crore | 246.41 crore | 1542.7% Saiyaara: Hindi: 45 crore | 337.66 crore | 650.3% Little Hearts : Telugu: 2 crore | 11.9 crore | 495% Bou Buttu Bhuta: Odia | 3 crore | 16.17 crore | 439% Chhaava: Hindi | 130 crore | 615.39 crore | 373.37% Umbarro: Gujarat | 4 crore | 14.68 crore | 367% Rekhachithram: Malayalam | 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Thudarum: Malayalam | 28 crore | 122 crore | 335.71% Court: State VS A Nobody: Telugu | 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Mirai USA Box Office: Teja Sajja Roars 34% Higher Than Total Pre-Sales Of His Last Blockbuster HanuMan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News