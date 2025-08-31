Kannada horror-comedy drama Su From So is made on a budget of only 4.5 crores. It is enjoying a dream run at the Indian box office and is about to touch the 90 crore mark. Shaneel Gautham and JP Thuminad starrer is unstoppable at the box office, enjoying another good jump on the 6th Saturday. Scroll below for day 37 updates!

Su From So Box Office Collection Day 37

As per Sacnilk, Su From So earned 61 lakhs on day 37. It made the most of the weekend boost, witnessing a 103% jump from 30 lakhs garnered the previous day. The net box office collection reaches 89.36 crores in India. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 105.44 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 20.15 crores

Week 2: 27.90 crores

Week 3: 22.50 crores

Week 4: 10.80 crores

Week 5: 7.10 crores

Day 36: 30 lakhs

Day 37: 61 lakhs

Total: 89.36 crores

What is the Su From So budget?

JP Thuminad’s directorial is reportedly mounted at a budget of 4.50 crores. In 37 days, Su From So has raked in profits of a whopping 1886%. It is a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Su From So Worldwide Box Office Summary (37 days)

India net: 89.36 crores

India gross: 105.44 crores

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 120.44 crores

Budget: 4.5 crores

ROI: 1886%

Verdict: Super hit!

More about the Kannada horror comedy

Su From So is produced by Lighter Buddha Films. The ensemble cast includes Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, and Raj B Shetty.

Almost 3 years after 777 Charlie, a Kannada movie successfully drove huge footfalls at the ticket windows.

It was released in theatres worldwide on July 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2 Box Office: Only 1.38 Crore Gap, Will Hombale Films Topple YRF For The #2 Bollywood Grosser Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News