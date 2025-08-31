The battle between Mahavatar Narsimha and War 2 is getting intense by the day. The latest releases are fighting for the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 spot. Hombale Films’ production is now only 1.38 crores away from beating the YRF spy thriller. Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection

The Indian animated epic devotional action film is currently the 4th highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. It has gone way past a month-long run but refuses to slow down. On day 37, Mahavatar Narsimha earned an impressive 2.26 crores in all languages. It witnessed a 138% jump in the last 24 hours.

The overall earnings in India now stand at 239.43 crores.

Check out the language-wise box office breakdown in 37 days here:

Hindi: 179.83 crores

Telugu: 47.41 crores

Kannada: 9.02 crores

Tamil: 2.63 crores

Malayalam: 54 lakhs

Total: 239.43 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2 Box Office Battle

On the other hand, Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan led War 2 only showcased limited growth on its third Saturday. According to estimates, Kiara Advani co-starrer added 1.26 crores to the kitty in all languages on day 17. The domestic collection now reaches 240.81 crores.

The gap is bridging by the day, and Mahavatar Narsimha is now only 1.38 crores away from axing War 2. Today, is the last big opportunity for Hombale Films creation to surpass the YRF spy thriller and hopefully, it will make the best of it! The odds are definitely in favor of the Vishnu Power, so the results are much awaited.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 in India:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 336.83 crores War 2: 240.81 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 239.43 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha vs War 2 Box Office Comparison

Budget: 15 crores vs 325 crores

India net: 239.43 crores vs 240.81 crores

India gross: 282.52 crores vs 284.15 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit vs Losing

