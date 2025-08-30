Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Bollywood debut has been nothing short of a wildest dream. Saiyaara has completed over 40 days in theatres. It is now competing with War 2 and Mahavatar Narsimha, but is still adding footfalls. The romantic musical drama has earned 712% higher earnings than Mohit Suri’s last film. Scroll below for the day 43 updates!

Saiyaara at the Indian box office

YRF released Saiyaara on July 18, 2025. The romantic musical drama enjoyed immense pre-release hype, as the trailer and the songs hit the right chords with the audience. It scored the biggest opening for a romantic film, minting 22 crores at the Indian box office. Ever since, each day has been a victory, and it is now the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

According to estimates, Saiyaara earned 8 lakhs on day 43. The arrival of Param Sundari has clearly impacted Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film, which added 20 lakhs to its kitty on the previous day. The net box office collection in India concluded at 336.83 crores, which is approximately 397.45 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown at the Indian box office here:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Week 5: 3.05 crores

Week 6: 3.25 crores

Day 43: 8 lakhs

Total: 336.83 crores

Saiyaara vs Mohit Suri’s last film at the box office

Mohit Suri last directed the film Ek Villain Returns in 2022. Despite starring A-listers like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, it was a losing affair with a lifetime collection of only 41.49 crores.

In comparison, Saiyaara has earned almost 712% higher. Unreal, isn’t it? Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film was made on a budget of only 45 crores. It has raked in returns of a whopping 291.83 crores for YRF.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary (34 days)

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 336.83 crores

India gross: 397.45 crores

ROI: 648.51%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

