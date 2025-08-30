The stakes are high for YRF’s sixth installment in the spy universe, War 2. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, the action thriller has recovered 74% of its budget. It has fallen below the one crore mark for the first time since the big release, and the success tag is slipping out of its hands. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 report!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

According to estimates, War 2 earned around 71 lakhs on day 16, all languages included. It minted 60 lakhs in Hindi while the remaining sum came from the Telugu belt. This has been the biggest drop since its big release on August 14, 2025. Compared to 1.80 crores on the second Thursday, Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial witnessed a 61% drop in box office collection.

After 16 days, the net collection in India comes to 239.36 crores. War 2 is now facing competition from Param Sundari, Mahavatar Narsimha, and Saiyaara, and clearly, it isn’t able to hold its fort. It may somehow manage to cross the 250 crore mark, but there isn’t much hope post that.

Check out the revised box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 29.55 crores

Day 16: 71 lakhs

Total: 239.36 crores

What is the War 2 budget?

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 is mounted on an estimated budget of 325 crores. In 16 days, it has been able to recover 74% of the reported cost. It still needs 85.64 crores in its box office collection to hit the ‘success’ verdict. Unfortunately, the daily earnings have fallen below one crore, which means it will soon wrap up its theatrical run.

War 2 Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 239.36 crores

India gross: 282.44 crores

Budget: 325 crores

Budget recovery: 74%

