War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, had a temporary relief during the second weekend by witnessing a decent jump, but on the second Monday, it faced a considerable drop, which was expected. Moving towards the 250 crore mark at the Indian box office, the biggie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Mahavatar Narsimha. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Due to an underwhelming response, shows of the Bollywood action thriller were reduced heavily. Despite significantly less shows, it raked in around 20 crores during the second weekend. On the second Monday, day 12, it witnessed a drop and earned an estimated 3.15 crores.

Overall, War 2 has earned 232.15 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 273.93 crores. Though the number looks decent, it’s not up to the mark considering the budget of over 320 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 52.5 crores

Day 2 – 58.85 crores

Day 3 – 34.25 crores

Day 4 – 33.65 crores

Day 5 – 9.25 crores

Day 6 – 9.75 crores

Day 7 – 5.85 crores

Day 8 – 5 crores

Day 9 – 4.05 crores

Day 10 – 7.6 crores

Day 11 – 8.25 crores

Day 12 – 3.15 crores

Total – 232.15 crores

Surpasses Dunki and Mahavatar Narsimha

With 232.15 crores in the kitty, War 2 surpassed Dunki, which did a business of 232 crore net in India. It also crossed Mahavatar Narsimha, which currently stands at 232.12 crore net. As Mahavatar Narsimha is still running in theatres and is displaying massive jumps during weekends, it might overtake the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer in the next few days.

More about the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller was released on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Creates History, Becomes First Indian Animated Film To Enter The 300 Crore Club!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News