Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is enjoying a boost at the box office due to its strong performance in Japan. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Christopher Nolan’s Christopher Nolan-helmed movie and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen to enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list. Keep scrolling for more.

The previous Jurassic World movies collected $1 billion in their lifetimes. ScarJo’s film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood release of the year.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $92.01 million on its opening weekend. After over fifty-four days, the Jurassic World movie collected $335.59 million at the North American box office. Domestically, it has become the third-highest-grossing movie of the year. Meanwhile, the international collection has crossed the $500 million milestone and hit the $508.9 million international cume.

Rebirth collected $6.2 million on its 8th weekend, just a 38.6% drop from last weekend. Adding the domestic and international totals, the worldwide collection has hit $844.5 million. It was made on a budget of $180 million and has earned 369.2% more than the production cost.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $335.6 million

International – $508.9 million

Worldwide – $844.5 million

Surpassed the worldwide totals of Inception & Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Jurassic World Rebirth surpassed the worldwide haul of Inception and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Christopher Nolan’s Inception collected $839.38 million. It is the 100th highest-grossing film ever at the worldwide box office. It has also surpassed the global haul in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. The movie collected $836.3 million in its lifetime. Rebirth has surpassed them worldwide, becoming the #99 highest-grossing film ever at the global box office.

What is the film about?

In Jurassic World Rebirth, dinosaurs now inhabit regions around the equator, the only remaining climate that allows them to survive. A research team sets out for a former island facility where three of the most enormous prehistoric creatures still roam, aiming to collect samples crucial for developing a heart disease treatment. Along the way, they encounter a shipwrecked family and must work together to endure the island’s dangers after becoming stranded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 North America Box Office: Less Than $2M Away From Beating This Robert Downey Jr-Led Movie & Securing A Major Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News