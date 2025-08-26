Brad Pitt’s F1: The Movie is the highest-grossing sports drama worldwide. It is among the top grossers of the year and even surpassed MCU biggies like Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World. The film is overtaking several popular and financially successful movies at the box office, and it is now on track to beat this Robert Downey Jr starrer movie and achieve a significant feat among Warner Bros. releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is on track to crack the highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list in China by surpassing Despicable Me 4. Also, the Oscar buzz around this film is quite strong, and with this impressive box office run, it is strengthening its case. It should receive multiple nominations at the Oscars.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie holds strong, but the earnings have dropped below $1 million. But the difference is less, and after over sixty days, the Brad Pitt-starrer collected $185.84 million at the North American box office. It is running in 1,021 theaters in North America, including the IMAX screens.

Set to beat Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows & crack WB’s all-time top 55 domestically!

Robert Downey Jr. is a seasoned Hollywood actor who became a global star with his portrayal of Iron Man in the MCU. He has also portrayed the role of English detective Sherlock Holmes on screen. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows is the sequel to 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, which collected $186.8 million in its domestic lifetime. Brad Pitt’s film is less than $2 million away from surpassing the Sherlock Holmes movies.

For the uninitiated, Robert Downey Jr‘s movie is the #55 highest-grossing film released by Warner Bros Pictures at the domestic box office. According to The Numbers, F1 is at the 56th rank and is on track to beat Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows for the 55th rank. With that, the sports drama will enter the all-time top 55 films list released by WB in North America. Meanwhile, F1: The Movie collected $603.74 million worldwide and was released on June 27.

Box Office summary

North America – $185.8 million

International – $417.9 million

Worldwide – $603.7 million

