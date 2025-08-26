F1: The Movie is a phenomenon that is not limited by any boundary, and it is performing well worldwide. Brad Pitt’s film is now on track to achieve a new box office milestone in China by surpassing Despicable Me 4. A few days back, the movie zoomed past Soul’s lifetime at the Chinese box office, and now it will beat the DreamWorks animation soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film has also crossed the $600 million milestone at the worldwide box office, surpassing Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. This year, Brad emerged as the winner against Tom Cruise. The film’s return to the IMAX screens helped it earn the winning number and boost the collections.

How much has the film earned so far at the Chinese box office?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, F1 collected $402K on its 9th three-day weekend, a drop of 46% from last weekend after earning $712K on its 9th Sunday. The film declined by 37.9% from last Sunday, with just 862 screenings. In 59 days, the film has hit a 59.2 million cume at the box office in China. It collected $21K in pre-sales for Monday and played on 1K screenings.

Set to beat Despicable Me 4 in China & achieve a significant feat!

Despicable Me 4 is the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood film released in China post-COVID. It collected $59.9 million in its lifetime. Now, Brad Pitt‘s sports drama is less than $1 million away from surpassing the Chinese haul of Despicable Me 4 and cracking the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID list. Whether or not it will be able to climb the chart further will depend on how strongly it keeps performing in the coming days.

Worldwide collection update

F1: The Movie is one of the most trending movies this summer and this year. The sports drama collected $185.8 million at the domestic box office and $417.9 million overseas, taking the worldwide collection to $603.7 million cume. Brad Pitt-starrer F1 was released on June 27.

