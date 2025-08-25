Weapons, which had a great hold at the box office, had a spectacular third weekend but missed this major global milestone by a hair. The film starring Josh Brolin and Julia Garner recently crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office, which is a spectacular feat for a film with a decent budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received an A- rating on CinemaScore, and the ratings across other platforms are also quite strong. However, this weekend, it lost its #1 spot to KPop Demon Hunters in the domestic box office rankings. It has been ruling isolated at the top since its release. The film’s success shows people are willing to consume fresh and original content if it’s strong enough. Sinners proved it a few months back, and F1 is also performing well, which is also original content.

How much has the film collected so far at the domestic box office?

Based on the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, Weapons, starring Josh Brolin, collected $15.6 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. It only dropped by -36.5% from last weekend and has hit a cume of $115.9 million domestically. It collected $4.6 million on the third Friday, day 15. On day 16, it raked in $6.4 million, and $4.5 million on day 17.

Misses the $200 million milestone worldwide by a whisker!

Meanwhile, in the overseas markets, it collected $13.2 million on its third weekend across 72 markets. The film has collected $83.5 million so far, and in addition to the domestic collection, it has hit the $199.38 million mark. Thus, it missed the global milestone of $200 million during this weekend. However, all hope is not lost. If the actuals come in higher, the film could be revealed to have crossed the $200 million mark worldwide this weekend.

Worldwide collection update

North America – $115.8 million

International – $83.5 million

Worldwide – $199.3 million

More about the film

Weapons was made on a budget of $38 million, and $95 million was needed to break even. But it has raked in 109.78% 110% more than its break-even target. The film is expected to earn between $255 million and $295 million in its worldwide run. In terms of budget and box office ratio, it will be one of the biggest gainers of this year. Josh Brolin‘s R-rated horror movie was released on August 8.

