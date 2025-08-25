The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on track to hit the $500 million milestone this weekend. However, it achieved an interesting feat this weekend by beating Venom: The Last Dance and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania worldwide. It is doing well at the domestic box office as well, but things would have been different if it had such a hold at the box office in the initial weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

The MCU movie is nearing the end of its theatrical run. It is connected to Avengers: Doomsday, and we also saw Doctor Doom in the post-credit scene. The movie has surpassed several MCU movies and some DC flicks at the worldwide box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $5.9 million on its 5th weekend at the North American box office. It witnessed a drop of 34.7% from last weekend, taking the domestic total to $257.25 million after its 5th weekend. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, First Steps collected $5.8 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office, taking the international total $5,8 million. Allied to the $257.25 million domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit the $490.1 million mark, missing the $500 million worldwide mark by a whisker.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $257.3 million

International – $232.8 million

Worldwide – $491.1 million

Surpasses Venom: The Last Dance worldwide to achieve a notable feat

Matt Shakman’s movie featuring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby surpassed the worldwide haul of Venom: The Last Dance’s $478.9 million to become the 12th highest-grossing comic book movie in the post-pandemic era. For the unversed, Venom: The Last Dance is the third installment in the Tom Hardy-led franchise. It has also crossed the global haul of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd’s film collected $476.1 million worldwide and is one of the lowest-grossing films in the MCU.

More about the film

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing face their most daunting challenge yet as they defend Earth from Galactus and Silver Surfer. The film, which was released on July 25, is now tracking to earn between $515 million and $520 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

