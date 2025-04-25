A relatively low-profile Hollywood action thriller has quietly made its way on a streaming platform. We are talking about ‘Havoc’, which features the dashing Hollywood actor Tom Hardy in the lead role.

Havoc’s Lukewarm Rotten Tomatoes Score

Tom Hardy’s Havoc currently holds a rather underwhelming critics’ score of 67% on reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (based on 33 reviews so far). 67% is not a bad score, but it’s not very good either. Despite the lukewarm RT score, we still think the latest Tom Hardy movie is worth checking out.

Why & Who Should Watch Tom Hardy’s Havoc?

We’ll come straight to the point. The movie Havoc was helmed by Welsh filmmaker Gareth Evans, who directed the widely acclaimed action movie The Raid, followed by its equally explosive sequel, The Raid 2. Both of these Indonesian action thriller films received critical acclaim from critics and fans across the globe. While the first film, ‘The Raid’, has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%, the second one, ‘The Raid 2’, is not far behind with an 83% RT score.

Besides directing The Raid and The Raid 2, Gareth Evans also helmed a folk horror film, The Apostle, which was also received well by critics. Moreover, the talented filmmaker went behind the camera to direct the British action thriller series Gangs of London, which was described as ‘a modern crime family masterpiece’ as per Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus. So, the directorial filmography of Gareth Evans has been flawless so far. And that’s why we think Havoc should be worth watching, especially for fans of Tom Hardy, ‘The Raid’ films, and all those who are fond of the action thriller genre.

Havoc Plot & Cast

The action thriller movie features Tom Hardy (The Warrior, Venom films) as a hardened cop named Walker, who must fight his way through the criminal underworld that has spread its wings all over his city. After a drug deal goes bad, Walker is pursued by a dreaded crime syndicate, a dubious politician, and some cops. But Walker must deal with his dark past while attempting to rescue the estranged son of the politician. Besides Tom Hardy in the lead role, Havoc also features Jessie Mei Li, Timothy Olyphant, and Forest Whitaker in essential roles.

Where to Watch Tom Hardy’s Havoc?

Havoc streams on the Netflix OTT platform from April 25, 2025.

Havoc Trailer

You can watch the trailer of the action thriller movie Havoc starring Tom Hardy here.

