Tom Hardy returns to the OTT screen in an action-packed avatar! Netflix released the teaser trailer for Tom Hardy’s upcoming film Havoc on February 26, 2025. The teaser, although almost a minute long, only features about 40 seconds of footage from the upcoming film.

In this short teaser, we see Tom Hardy in the role of a detective. The teaser opens with the actor mentioning a crime scene with nine bodies. The scene shifts to an underground operation which introduces us to Timothy Oliphant’s character. Then Hardy’s character comes face to face with the antagonist (played by Forest Whitaker) who threatens him. According to Variety, Tom Hardy’s character is tasked with rescuing the son of a politician, and that leads him to a messy web of conspiracy.

Watch the trailer for Tom Hardy’s Havoc here:

The teaser is packed with action and a sense of danger. It promises ample gun fights, and physical fights, along with a lot of violence on screen. The scenes move through passageways, ongoing traffic, clubs, and abandoned lots. The teaser showcases the struggle of a cop trying to keep the citizens safe. While the basic premise of the movie might feel familiar, it is the execution that sets the story apart, if we judge by the teaser.

Tom Hardy is rugged, tough, and daring (and also handsome, one might add) in this film. The reported cast for the film includes Luis Guzmán, Jessie Mei Li, Yeo Yann Yann, and Quelin Sepulveda.

Gareth Evans, who previously directed Raid, has taken direction and writing for this film as well. Tom Hardy is also a co-producer for the film. The filming for Havoc wrapped up in 2021, however, it faced delays owing to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Havoc will be released on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

