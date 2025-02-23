When JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merged to form JioHotstar, many subscribers were pleased, as it meant one less streaming service to pay for. However, this merger has come with an unexpected downside. While both platforms previously showcased international content without major alterations, newly added shows are now being censored for Indian audiences. Existing content remains unaffected, but fresh releases are reportedly facing edits.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the streaming platform or its parent company regarding the censorship of international content to align with Indian sensibilities, viewers first noticed the issue in an episode of The White Lotus. In the premiere of the show’s third season, a curse word directed at a Buddha idol was removed, raising concerns about potential content modifications moving forward.

In the Instagram comment section of IGN India’s post claiming JioHotstar is allegedly censoring HBO content, users expressed their disappointment, stating that they had expected this censorship. One user questioned why they were paying the full subscription but not receiving the full experience. One user even compared India to China, arguing that India is now similarly censoring content. “Back to pirating. Can’t take a subscription just to watch censored sh*t,” one said. “This is what I was afraid of, and I was sure it was going to happen,” another added. “So why tf I’m paying full price for cut content,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, users also raised concerns on Reddit about JioHotstar’s authority to act as a censor board. One common sentiment across both platforms is that piracy may become the go-to solution for bypassing domestic censorship. This has led to speculation on whether India will return to the rampant piracy era of the 2010s. Initially, the uncensored version of the content was available in India, but it was later replaced with the edited version.

The comment sections of posts promoting other shows, such as The Last of Us, are also filled with frustrated users. Comments like “Change your caption to HBO series with censored version” and “Don’t you dare censor this” reflect the growing discontent. While users are unhappy, the question remains: will Jio Hotstar reconsider its stance on censorship?

