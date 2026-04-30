The Hollywood film industry was in shock after reports that Ving Rhames had collapsed in a restaurant. TMZ reported that the ever-loved star from the Mission: Impossible franchise collapsed in a Los Angeles restaurant, according to a person who was present at the scene. Per the outlet, Rhames was having a pleasant time with his family on Wednesday, when his health became critical, and he collapsed at the table. Soon, paramedics rushed in, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to a representative of Ving Rhames, the actor was “overheated” and is expected to be out of danger soon. While we all wish the actor from Pulp Fiction a speedy recovery, here are the details on his net worth.

What Is Ving Rhames Net Worth?

Ving Rhames is not just an actor with a prolific career, having starred alongside Tom Cruise and appeared in films directed by Quentin Tarantino. He is also an onscreen artist widely appreciated for his bold voice and commanding presence. What’s interesting is that all of this has only helped him earn a massive net worth. But how much is it exactly? As of 2026, per Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Ving Rhames is $25 million.

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Beginning with his career as a stage artist, Ving Rhames first appeared on Broadway in Go Tell It on the Mountain, in which he played Young Gabriel Grimes. He is also appreciated for the 1984 Broadway project, The Boys of Winter. Soon, the artist began appearing in television outings, making guest appearances in famous series, including Miami Vice, Crime Story, Tour of Duty, and Spenser: For Hire.

After winning the hearts of the showrunners and directors, Rhames finally landed a role in the ABC drama Men in 1989. In the 80s, he also entered the film industry, starring in Native Son, Casualties of War, and more. After becoming a well-known face in the Hollywood film industry, making appearances in more than 20 films, he finally landed the most appreciated and longest-running role of his career in 1996’s Mission: Impossible.

Rhames gained global appreciation for playing Luther Stickell in the action-packed franchise. Interestingly, the star went on to reprise the character for almost every entry of the film, including the latest, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

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Other highly praised appearances of Ving Rhames were seen in films like Con Air, Dawn of the Dead, and Baby Boy. In case you don’t know, Rhames has also lent his iconic voice to several video games and animated projects. The video games featuring his voiceover are Mission: Impossible – Operation Surma, Driver 3 (2004), and Call of Duty: WWII.

Meanwhile, the animated outings under his belt are Cobra Bubbles, as well as Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch: The Series.

Ving Rhames Real Estate

Now that we have learned about the evergreen journey that Ving Rhames has established for himself, let’s take a look at the real estate that the highly acclaimed actor has bought.

For those unversed, Rhames has bought and sold multiple homes over the years. Back in 2000, Ving Rhames bought a 10,613-square-foot, 7-bedroom estate for $4.75 million. The property was in Los Angeles, and he also purchased a 5,900-square-foot home next door. For this, he had paid $6.5 million in 2005.

The most recent property Ving Rhames purchased was a 1,220-square-foot La Cañada Flintridge house that the Undisputed actor bought for $629,000.

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