After winning our hearts in Boy Meets World, Maitland Ward has come back to tell her story on Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Wild. In case you don’t know, Hollywood Demons is a documentary series by Investigation Discovery. In her late claims, reported by USA Today, the actress stated that “Hollywood can be a very dark and scary place” for young stars. In case you don’t know, Maitland Ward was famous for playing Rachel McGuire in the 1998 series that ran until 2000. This only led her to become one of the greatest Hollywood stars, eventually gaining a massive net worth. If you are seeking the net worth of Maitland Ward, we have got you covered.

With renewed attention on her journey—from sitcom fame to candid revelations—fans are now curious about her financial success. From her early television roles to her evolving career choices, here’s a closer look at Maitland Ward’s net worth, earnings, and how she built her fortune over the years.

What Is Maitland Ward’s Net Worth In 2026?

Maitland Ward has been intriguing her followers with her astounding screen presence. Interestingly, she recently made an appearance on Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Wild. In the April 27, 2026, episode of the aforementioned show, Ward described her off-screen time around the many series she is known for. This brings us to discuss her net worth now that she has been a part of the Hollywood industry for decades. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Maitland Ward’s net worth is $4 million. Meanwhile, USA Today also reported that during her stint on Boy Meets World, Ward earned only $20,000 per episode. However, at this point in life, she earns in the “six figures.”

Career Highlights: From Boy Meets World To Films & Beyond

Besides Boy Meets World, Ward also appeared as Jessica Forrester in the 1994 series The Bold and the Beautiful. It should be noted that The Bold and the Beautiful concluded two years before Ward stepped onto her journey on Boy Meets World. In her movie career, she portrayed Eleanor in Interlocked: Thrilled to Death. Meanwhile, she was also part of the comedy film White Chicks, which starred Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, best known as the Scary Movie stars. They were joined by Terry Crews, Jaime King, and other well-known Hollywood faces.

Maitland Ward has also appeared in independent films such as Dish Dogs, which co-starred Brian Dennehy, Mathew Lillard, and Sean Astin. After her time in the Hollywood film industry, she chose to lie low from the spotlight. However, Ward continued to make appearances at various comic conventions and cosplay events. Talking about her time as a cosplay star, she has donned the costumes of Princess Leia from the Star Wars franchise, as well as Jessica 6 from Logan’s Run. Meanwhile, the actress had even worn the costume of Red Sonja, a Marvel Comics superhero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitland Ward Baxter (@maitlandward)

Maitland Ward’s Personal Life & Real Estate Details

It was back on October 21, 2006, that Maitland Ward tied the knot with real estate agent Terry Baxter after meeting him on a set. Soon, the two moved to New York, where the couple stayed for two years.

No other information on Maitland Ward’s properties or real estate is available. The star had even studied writing and screenwriting at New York University. She continued her studies at UCLA when the couple moved back to Los Angeles.

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