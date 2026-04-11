The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon and Taylor being unaware they were being watched. After the confrontation between Deacon and Sheila, he ended things with Sheila and felt free to pursue his romance with Taylor. On the other hand, Sheila may have revenge on her mind now.

From fights and secrets to advice and truths, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles people.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 13, 2026

The first episode of the week features Daphne making it clear to Ivy that the truth must come out. Is this the moment the latter should worry her secret will come out? Brooke is appalled by Katie’s choice. How long will this fight go on? Will and RJ get into a shoving match. Who will stop them?

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Electra gives Will an ultimatum. Are the two going to be able to fix things between them? Dylan makes a heartbreaking decision. Is she going to move out of the beach house? Or is she leaving Forrester? Brooke urges RJ to follow his heart. Is this in regard to his strong feelings for Electra?

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Separately, Will and Ivy share their opinions with Electra. Which of them will she listen to? Ridge reminds RJ not to bring his personal life to the office. Is he going to listen to his father’s advice, or is he set to make some mistakes soon? Is he going to let his personal life overempower his professional life?

Thursday, April 16, 2026

When Ivy finds an ally in RJ, is this the start of a new romance? Daphne turns to Carter for advice. Is this in regards to whether she should share Ivy’s secret with Electra or not? What advice will Carter have for her?

Friday, April 17, 2026

The last episode of the week features Electra being stunned by the truth. Is she going to confront Ivy for hiding Will’s letter from her? RJ admits where his animosity towards Will stems. Is this about Electra, or do his reasons go far back? Is this about something from their childhood? Stay tuned to know.

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