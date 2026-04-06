The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila reverting to her old habits after finding out the truth about Taylor and Deacon. Brooke and Ridge witnessed something they shouldn’t have when they saw Electra and RJ kiss. And then lastly, Ivy continued to push Electra and RJ together.

From heartbreaks and worries to defense and spying, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 6, 2026

The first episode of the week features Daphne taking a pregnancy test. Her life has been a whirlwind of romance, intimacy, and wanting to start a family with Carter ever since they got married. Will they get what they want? On the other hand, Sheila’s greatest fear is confirmed. What will she do now?

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Daphne and Carter receive results. Is it going to be a positive pregnancy test result or a negative? Are the lovebirds all set to add a new member to their family? When Taylor is frightened by Sheila, is her life truly in danger? How will Sheila react now that she knows about Taylor and Deacon’s affair?

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Finn, Steffy, and Ridge rush to protect their family from Sheila. But will they be too late? Hope and Deke struggle with the situation. Are they going to stay on their father’s side? Next, Deacon and Sheila have a heartbreaking conversation about their marriage. Is he going to ask for a divorce now?

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Hope defends Deacon. But how far will she go to defend her father and his affair with Taylor? And to whom is she making the defense? Is it for Steffy? Sheila and Deacon reflect on their relationship. Is this the end of the road?

Friday, April 10, 2026

The final episode of the week features Deacon and Taylor being unaware they are being watched. Is it Sheila doing the stalking and spying? Is she ready with some psychotic plan again after losing Deacon to Taylor?

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