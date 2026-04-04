The Bold and the Beautiful has been focused on two love triangles for the drama. The first being between Taylor Hayes, Deacon Sharpe, and Sheila Carter, while the other has been between Ivy Forrester, Will Spencer, and RJ Forrester. Ivy Forrester has been inserting herself into the latter one.

She even ensured that the letter from Will did not reach Electra because she did not want the two of them to get back together. Ivy is interested in pushing Electra towards RJ instead. She may be Electra’s aunt, but some fans think Ivy is her mother. Here’s what Ashleigh Brewer said about it.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Ashleigh Brewer Breaks Silence On Fan Theory Of Electra Being Daughter Of Ivy Forrester

The recent behavior from Ivy has been quite invasive. Not only did she hide Will’s letter for Ivy, but she has also been eavesdropping and snooping to make sure that Electra and Will do not get back together at any cost. She is quite adamant that RJ is better and often convinces Electra to move on.

During a conversation with TV Insider, Ashleigh, who plays Ivy, commented on the fan theory. “I have heard the rumor. I’d personally love it if it were true.” She stated that she grew up watching the British show EastEnders, where such an arc was often used to depict hidden parental equations.

“One of my favorite storylines was when a mother and a daughter had an argument, but the daughter didn’t know that the mother was hers,” she told the portal. The soap star continued, “I can neither confirm nor deny it. And I legitimately do not know.” But she would be in favor of this happening.

The reason Ivy does not want Elecytra to be with Will stems from his being a Spencer. Ivy herself has romanced two Spencer men, Liam and Wyatt, who are both Will’s elder half-brothers. And ever since she noticed Will’s closeness with Melissa Dylan, Ivy started spotting major red flags in him.

“I think Ivy got really badly burnt by the Spencer men, and I think she’s realized that she’d seen this happen one too many times and this will not happen to her niece,” the 35-year-old divulged. The goal is to protect Electra from what she went through dating the Spencers those years ago.

It remains to be seen who Electra ends up with. Is it going to be a reunion with Will or a fresh romance with RJ? Is she going to be manipulated by her aunt, or will she make her own decision? Stay tuned to find out more.

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