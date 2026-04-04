The aftermath of Ross Cullum‘s stabbing and killing of Marco Rios is causing ripple effects for many of the General Hospital characters. Lucas has been grieving the loss of his boyfriend, who he thought could have been the one. Sidwell is mourning the loss of his son and craving some major vengeance.

Britt even wanted to kill Cullum since he was responsible for Marco’s death and Jason’s being taken away by the WSB. But that’s not all. Pascal, the butler at Wyndemere who works for Sidwell and Cullum, has been affected by Marco’s loss, and he took it out on Lucas. Here’s what really happened.

General Hospital: Lucas & Pascal Face Off: Tensions Rise After Marco’s Death

Lucas has been stuck on Marco’s death and the loss he is feeling due to it. This is also why he goes to Wyndemere Castle to confront Sidwell about what happened and how it was caused by the choices made beforehand. Sidwell was quite emotional and wanted to grieve their loss with Lucas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

He also promised that the killer would not escape justice. When Sidwell offered Lucas the chance to stay at Wyndemere so they could get over this loss together, Lucas started plotting. He thought this was the perfect way to stay around, do more snooping, and get to the truth.

Lucas was in the study when Pascal entered, and he was not happy. It seemed he was not taking the loss of Marco well, and Lucas pointed out that he seemed drunk. Pascal shouted at Lucas and alleged that this was all Lucas’ fault. The butler further claimed that Lucas had only used Marco.

Pascal added that he had spotted Lucas sneaking around, trying to eavesdrop on conversations. He was not happy about having lost Marco, and his grief was evident. Pascal yelled that Lucas should have died instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

He threw stuff around in his outburst, and Lucas was left shocked by it. He felt taken aback by what happened and was left thinking about it even after Pascal left the study room. What will this confrontation cause? Is this going to give Lucas any clues? Is he going to be successful in his mission or not?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital: Ryan Paevey Breaks Silence On Portraying Cassius Faison & Being Imposter Nathan West

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News