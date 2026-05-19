Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is finally releasing in theaters on June 4. After multiple delays and postponements, the film has a confirmed release date, and fans are all excited. Apart from fans, even neutral movie buffs in the Telugu market are curious about the film. After the debacle of Game Changer, Ram is hoping for a big comeback at the Indian box office in the film’s long run. As far as the start is concerned, it is heading for a strong collection on day 1.

Built a good buzz due to initial promotional assets

The upcoming Telugu sports action drama has been planned for a pan-India release. In addition to the original Telugu version, it will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Compared to Ram’s Game Changer, his next is carrying much higher pre-release buzz. While the teaser and the actor’s overall look generated good hype for the film, the success of the Chikiri Chikiri song took it to a higher level. Has the recently released trailer pushed the excitement further? Let’s discuss it below!

Underwhelming reception of the trailer

Released yesterday, the trailer for Peddi failed to sustain the momentum. Despite so many elements shown, the trailer couldn’t build that excitement. The response from viewers has been underwhelming so far, which definitely impacts the opening-day potential. With a powerful trailer, the film could have crossed the 65 crore mark, but it now looks out of reach.

With a duration of over 3 minutes, the trailer of Peddi looks stretched and outdated. For Ram Charan’s fans, it could be a treat, as he looks impressive in a rugged avatar, but overall, the promo’s impact isn’t up to the mark.

Peddi targets Ram Charan’s biggest solo opening

Despite an underwhelming trailer, Peddi aims for a big start at the Indian box office. Just like North America, the response to pre-sales in India is expected to be strong. Also, paid premieres scheduled on June 3 will give a significant boost to opening day.

On the whole, due to popular music and Ram Charan‘s strong fan base, the film targets a day 1 collection of 55-60 crore net, with the original Telugu version contributing the most. With such a start, it is likely to record the biggest solo opening for Ram, surpassing Game Changer (51 crore net).

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