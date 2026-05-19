In a landmark year for Jio Studios, it has emerged as one of the industry’s biggest success stories, consistently breaking its own records and setting new benchmarks across both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Raja Shivaji Rewrites Marathi Box Office History

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that, while Dhurandhar The Revenge continues its victorious box-office journey, Jio Studios has simultaneously rewritten history in Marathi cinema with its latest bilingual spectacle, Raja Shivaji. This historical epic continues to hold its powerful box-office sway, both domestically and overseas, emerging as the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, with ₹93.00 crore net in India and ₹114.80 crore gross worldwide.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Pushes New Commercial Benchmarks

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar in 2025, which went on to record a phenomenal lifetime worldwide box office collection, the studio has surpassed its own milestone with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Despite not being released in several international territories and being an adult-rated film, the film has already crossed the lifetime business of its predecessor and has gone on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Back in 2023, Jio Studios’ Baipan Bhaari Deva became a cultural phenomenon and emerged as Marathi cinema’s second-highest-grossing film. Now, Raja Shivaji has surpassed the historic benchmark set by Baipan Bhaari Deva to officially become the highest-grossing Marathi film ever, a milestone that once again belongs to Jio Studios. With its theatrical run still holding strong, industry trade expects Raja Shivaji to continue its historic run.

Jio Studios Upcoming Projects

From creating emotionally rooted Marathi blockbusters to mounting ambitious pan-India spectacles, Jio Studios has established itself as one of India’s most dominant studios, consistently pushing the scale and ambition of Indian storytelling onto the global stage.

Up next, Jio Studios is gearing up for the North India release of Ram Charan starrer Peddi and another prestigious Marathi release, Nagraj Manjule’s Khashaba, a glimpse of which was seen with Raja Shivaji in theaters.

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