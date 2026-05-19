Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s union has struck the right chords with the audience. The romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has picked up the desired momentum at the box office. It has passed the Monday test and is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 4 report.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 4

There’s intense competition at the box office, but Mudassar Aziz’s directorial is holding steady despite all odds. According to the official update, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned 3.67 crore on day 4 in India. It witnessed a routine 16% drop from the opening day of 4.38 crore, which is a positive sign.

The cumulative total in India stands at 23.78 crore net, which is about 28.06 crore in gross earnings. So far, there has been an upward and consistent trend. The family audience is connecting well with the clean comedy, which is now set for a good boost on the discounted Tuesday.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 4.38 crore

Day 2: 6.67 crore

Day 3: 9.06 crore

Day 4: 3.67 crore

Total: 23.78 crore

Now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

In the last 24 hours, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do surpassed Krishnavataram Part 1, which has collected 20.95 crore net in 12 days. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is now the 8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026. Its next target would be to beat Ikkis (36.25 crore).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1183.24 crore* Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 185.31 crore* O Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 23.78 crore* Krishnavataram Part 1: 20.22 crore* Assi: 11.42 crore

*still running in theatres.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 23.78 crore

India gross: 28.06 crore

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