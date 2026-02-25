O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, continues to move ahead in the absence of strong competitors at the Indian box office. After a decent opening week, the film is maintaining fair collections in the second week. Speaking specifically about the second Tuesday, day 12, it witnessed an upward trend compared to day 11. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did O Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Hindi romantic action thriller benefited from discounted ticket rates (Blockbuster Tuesday offer) on the second Tuesday, day 12, with an estimated 2.1 crore coming in. Compared to day 11’s 2 crore, the film saw a 5% jump. Overall, it has earned an estimated 69.02 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 81.44 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.5 crore

Day 10 – 4.66 crore

Day 11 – 2 crore

Day 12 – 2.1 crore

Total – 69.02 crore

Can it become Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film post-COVID?

With 69.02 crore net in the kitty, O Romeo is currently Shahid Kapoor’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. To claim the third spot, it must beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crore), which is 17.98 crore away. The target looks achievable, but everything depends on how the film fares during the third week.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore O Romeo – 69.02 crore (12 days) R…Rajkumar – 65.9 crore Udta Punjab – 59.6 crore Haider – 58.3 crore Kaminey – 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero – 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.2 crore

More about the film

O Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and VB Films. It is distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bambukat 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Tuesday Beats Day 1 – Here’s How Much More It Needs To Enter The Safe Zone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News