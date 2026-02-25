Bambukat 2, starring Ammy Virk, Simi Chahal, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and others, is holding well on weekdays compared to its opening-day collection. In fact, both on Monday and Tuesday, the film topped the opening day, which is a good sign. In the meantime, it has recovered over 30% of the budget through Indian box office earnings. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

The Punjabi comedy drama released in theaters on February 20. It received mostly decent reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, the reception has been favorable so far. On BookMyShow, the film is enjoying an impressive rating of 8.4 out of 10, with a total of 820+ votes. Such a reception is helping it show good momentum on weekdays.

How much did Bambukat 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Bambukat 2 earned an estimated 54 lakh on its first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 55 lakh, it dropped by just 1.81%. Compared to day 1’s 50 lakh, the film jumped by 8%. Overall, it has earned 3.19 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 3.76 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 70 lakh

Day 3 – 90 lakh

Day 4 – 55 lakh

Day 5 – 54 lakh

Total – 3.19 crore

How much more does the film need to enter the safe zone?

Bambukat 2 was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 3.19 crore net so far, thus recovering 31.9% of the budget. To enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure, the film must make 100% recovery or earn 6.81 crore more. Considering the film’s momentum, the target of 10 crore net looks very much achievable. It’ll be interesting to see how fast the Punjabi comedy drama achieves the feat.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 3.19 crore

Recovery – 31.9%

Deficit – 6.81 crore

Deficit% – 68.1%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office: Concludes Its Overseas Run As Sunny Deol’s 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News