Sony’s animated film GOAT is nearing the end of its second week in theaters and has been posting impressive box-office numbers. With an 82% critics’ score and a strong 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s excellent word of mouth allowed it to collect a solid $16.9 million in North America over its second three-day weekend. However, on Monday, Emerald Fennell’s dark romance Wuthering Heights reclaimed the top spot at the domestic box office with $1.2 million, edging past GOAT, which collected $0.8 million.

With $59 million earned in North America and another $44 million from overseas markets, GOAT has now reached a worldwide total of $103 million. This makes the basketball-centric sports comedy the second-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far.

Produced on a reported budget of $80-90 million, the film needs an estimated $200-225 million globally to break even using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that it still requires roughly $97-122 million more to hit theatrical profitability.

While it remains to be seen when it hits that milestone, GOAT is steadily closing in on the global earnings of the cult crime thriller that earned celebrated Hollywood actor Denzel Washington his second Academy Award and his first Best Actor win. We’re talking about Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day (2001). Here’s how much more GOAT needs to earn to surpass the film’s lifetime global box office total.

GOAT vs. Training Day – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release stacks up against the Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $59 million

International: $44 million

Worldwide: $103 million

Training Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $76.6 million

International: $28.2 million

Worldwide: $104.8 million

As of now, GOAT is trailing behind Training Day by just $1.8 million in worldwide earnings, putting the animated sports comedy well within reach of the 2001 crime thriller’s lifetime total. While Antoine Fuqua’s film currently maintains a significant domestic lead, GOAT has benefited from stronger international support, helping it narrow the overall box-office gap significantly. If the film maintains its current momentum, the Sony release appears well-positioned to surpass Training Day on the global chart in the coming days.

GOAT Plot

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Official Trailer

