Denzel Washington is rarely wrong when it comes to picking roles. But when Michael Clayton landed in his lap back in 2007, he blinked. And he’s still haunted by it.

In a GQ interview, Washington didn’t hold back: “It was the best material I had read in a long time.” But despite loving the script, he passed. Why? The director, Tony Gilroy, was untested at the time. “I was nervous about a first-time director,” Washington admitted.

Big mistake.

The role of Michael Clayton eventually went to George Clooney. And Michael Clayton didn’t just work, it exploded. The sleek legal thriller pulled in seven Oscar nominations and cemented Clooney’s legacy as more than just a pretty face in a suit. For Washington, watching it all unfold was, well, tough.

The Roles That Got Away: Michael Clayton, Se7en, and Denzel Washington’s Double Take

Gilroy’s film followed a fixer-lawyer trying to steer through a spiraling case while his own life collapsed. It had all the elements Denzel thrives in: psychological grit, moral gray zones, and a protagonist dancing on the edge. In short, it was peak Denzel bait.

Except he walked away.

And Clooney walked right into one of his best career moves, snagging an Oscar nomination in the process. Imagine Denzel in that role? Yeah. Same.

Turns out Michael Clayton isn’t Denzel’s only regret. On Grey Goose Vodka’s show with Jamie Foxx, Washington admitted he also passed on Se7en. That’s right, he was offered the role of Detective David Mills.

Why’d he skip it? He called the script “too demonic.” Brad Pitt ended up taking the role, and it catapulted him into stardom. For Denzel, watching the gritty, grimy glory of Se7en unfold was another missed bus he almost caught.

But here’s the kicker: “It worked out alright,” he said. And it did. With two Oscars and ten nominations total, Washington’s legacy is rock-solid. But Michael Clayton still lingers.

Because sometimes, even the best know when they blew it.

