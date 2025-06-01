Hollywood drama isn’t just for the big screen, but it spills off-set too. And if you’ve been around long enough, you’ll know that stars butting heads is part of the job. One such clash happened between Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino decades ago! Continue scrolling to know what went down between the Hollywood heavyweights.

Why Did Denzel Washington & Quentin Tarantino Clash?

In the ’90s, long before Tarantino was the cult cinema king he is today, he remained actively grinding backstage. Throughout 1995, he offered his script for Crimson Tide, an underwater suspense feature featuring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman.

But what should’ve been just another script gig blew up fast. Turns out, Washington wasn’t thrilled with some of the lines Tarantino had written. Specifically, one dialogue rubbed him the wrong way, and he didn’t hold back. He straight-up confronted Tarantino on set, accusing him of sliding in racist dialogue (via ScreenRant). And just like that, a years-long feud was born.

At the time, Quentin Tarantino wasn’t yet a household name. Sure, Pulp Fiction had just blown up, but he was still climbing the ladder. Denzel Washington, already a major star, wasn’t impressed. The Training Day actor took issue with Tarantino’s language in Crimson Tide, and things got tense. We’re talking “awkward on set” level tension.

The beef simmered for nearly a decade. There were no public apologies, no interviews to clear the air, just two titans of Hollywood silently feuding in the background.

How Did Denzel Washington & Quentin Tarantino Bury The Hatchet?

Fast forward to 2012, and things took a surprising turn. During an interview with GQ, Washington casually dropped a bomb. Talking about his daughter Katia’s career, he said, “My oldest daughter—I see her digging her independence. She doesn’t like me talking about it, but she’s working with Tarantino.” Yep, after all that, his daughter was working with the very man he’d once called out. Life, huh?

Naturally, the interviewer asked about the old feud. And Washington didn’t dodge the question. He revealed he had already made peace with Tarantino a decade earlier, in 2002, to be exact. “Isn’t that interesting how life goes? But I buried that hatchet. I sought him out ten years ago. I told him, ‘Look, I apologise.’ You’ve just gotta let that go. You gonna walk around with that the rest of your life?” the actor shared. “He seemed relieved. And then here we are ten years later, and my daughter’s working with him. Life is something.”

And not just that, his daughter wasn’t just fetching coffee on set. Katia was working as an editorial production assistant on Django Unchained, one of Quentin Tarantino’s biggest hits. Imagine going from a heated argument to your kid collaborating with the same person years later. That’s some solid movie-worthy irony right there!

