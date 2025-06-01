One of the most renowned and outspoken auteurs in the film industry is Quentin Tarantino. Tarantino, who is well-known for his stylized narrative, witty banter, and profound storytelling, has never hesitated to discuss the films that influenced him. But among the movies he admires, there’s one that he boldly calls “the greatest movie ever made.” That honor, according to the Pulp Fiction director, belongs to Steven Spielberg’s classic hit.

Quentin Tarantino Reveals The Name of The Greatest Movie Ever Made

As per Tarantino, Steven Spielberg’s iconic thriller, Jaws, is the greatest movie ever made. The shark movie that not only terrified beachgoers for generations but also rewrote the rules of Hollywood. Tarantino doesn’t just love it; he reveres it. Released in 1975, Jaws was based on the best-selling novel by Peter Benchley and followed the terrifying story of a great white shark that wreaks havoc on a small beach town.

Steven Spielberg, a young filmmaker at the time, gave a master class in visual storytelling, pacing, and tension. The movie broke box office records upon its release, making it a true blockbuster. The film received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics alike, winning three Academy Awards.

What Did Quentin Tarantino Say About Steven Spielberg’s Jaws?

In an interview on the ReelBlend podcast, as retrieved via CinemaBlend, Tarantino got candid about his admiration for Jaws. He shared, “I think Jaws is the greatest movie ever made. Maybe not the greatest film. But it’s the greatest movie ever made.” For Tarantino, Jaws is the ideal fusion of technical mastery, entertainment value, and wide appeal. “As far as a movie, there’s no making it better than Jaws. There’s no ‘better’ than Jaws. It is the best movie ever made. And it shows how badly timed most movies made before Jaws were,” he added.

Further, Tarantino stated that unlike other directors of the time, who managed to deliver hits like an assignment, Spielberg did his filmmaking with pure passion. Praising Spielberg, the Reservoir Dogs director shared his belief that the Schindler’s List director was meant to make Jaws with perfection. “This is exactly the kind of movie he was put on earth to make,” Tarantino commented.

Jaws wasn’t just a hit; it was a turning point in Hollywood, setting a new standard for what a “blockbuster” could be. Ultimately, Spielberg’s unwavering dedication to narrative, tension, and spectacle is what drives Tarantino’s admiration for Jaws.

