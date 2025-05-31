Kim Kardashian’s radar lit up big time when Kanye West’s whirlwind marriage to Bianca Censori made headlines. Sure, Kim has been out of the picture since their 2021 split, but her concern for the Aussie architect wasn’t just idle gossip; it was rooted in lived experience.

“She knows firsthand how controlling West is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked,” an insider spilled to HOLA!, capturing Kim’s reaction when Ye and Censori tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2022. It was just a month after his divorce was finalized.

Now, Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori weren’t exactly brunch buddies, but they weren’t enemies either. The SKIMS mogul apparently felt genuine empathy for Censori, who had once worked for West at Yeezy. She didn’t see her as a threat but just someone caught in the same storm.

Kim Kardashian Saw Herself In Bianca Censori’s Kanye West Ordeal

Back when Censori was just another name in Ye’s creative team, she flew under the radar. But fast forward to her marriage with Kanye, and suddenly the headlines were all hers. From barely-there outfits to eyebrow-raising behavior, the public started asking: Is Censori okay?

Sources claimed the now 30-year-old designer got sucked into West’s “limelight lifestyle.” As one put it, “The poor girl was lured in by the limelight.” Flashy trips, fashion statements that made no sense, and appearances that had fans doing double-takes.

Kardashian saw the red flags. The parallels to her own experience were uncanny. Censori’s sudden weight loss and public image makeover had echoes of the Hollywood rapper’s old playbook. The former was expectant in disbelief at “how reminiscent it is of how the Runaway singer was with her,” said a source.

Bianca Censori’s Family Also Feared Kanye West’s Control

As Bianca Censori’s new look sparked headlines, concerns quietly grew behind the scenes, especially from her family. Her father, Leo Censori, reportedly urged the couple to fly back to Australia for a serious sit-down. According to Daily Mail (via The US Sun), Leo was shaken by Censori’s appearances and feared she was being pushed too far.

Her mother even flew to the U.S., hoping to pull her daughter out of the bubble, but her concerns reportedly fell on deaf ears. Even friends tried to reach out, but insiders said Censori wasn’t interested in reconnecting. According to Page Six, Kanye also allegedly banned Censori from social media, citing it was “for her protection.”

He also reportedly limited her communication with friends and family. Over time, whispers about the American rapper trying to mold Censori into a version of himself turned into full-blown concern. Censori’s dad wanted to ask Ye, “What the hell he is thinking when he parades Censori around like a trashy n*ked trophy pony.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm), so she’s never really out of Kanye’s zone. But it hit differently when she saw Censori walk down that same path. That’s why she reportedly held “compassion” for Censori (via OK! Magazine).

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Matt Damon Lost A Movie So Personal, It Nearly Ended His Hollywood Journey

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News