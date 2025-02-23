Kanye West isn’t ready to let go of his marriage to Bianca Censori just yet! According to The Mirror, the Yeezy founder, determined to “do whatever he can,” is reportedly telling his friends and Bianca herself that he’s willing to put in the effort, no matter what it takes. Sources also revealed that the rapper has decided to “put in the work” to save the marriage.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Grammy NIght Sparked Tension?

Speculation about Kanye and Bianca’s marital issues escalated after the duo’s controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards. Bianca stunned audiences by shedding her coat to reveal a sheer minidress with nothing underneath.

Insiders claim she wasn’t entirely on board with the stunt and “felt like she needed an apology,” only to be further upset. They add, “She felt objectified, and then it wasn’t helped when he posted that he has dominion over her.”

Kanye West’s Outrageous Rant Concerning Bianca Censori

The rapper’s deranged personality has oozed in the worst possible way on social media in the last few days, with Bianca Censori being a major part of it. Kanye West fumed in one of his X rants, saying, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” insisting that the cheap Grammy stunt had nothing to do with “woke feminism.”

He continued, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.”

The rapper then said he has “no respect or empathy for any one living.” He fumed, “NO ONE LIVING CAN F*** WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

Furious over his words, Bianca reportedly felt “p****d, really p****d” but Kanye eventually issued an apology for the Grammy stunt, one she accepted.

Kanye’s Rep Had Something Else To Say

Despite Kanye and Bianca’s drama, their longtime rep has dismissed whispers of a split. “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” he said in a statement. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Kanye’s Different Kind Of Marriage With Bianca Censori

The duo’s marriage is nothing like Kanye West’s over-the-top, multimillion-dollar wedding to Kim Kardashian in Florence, Italy, which was packed with A-list guests and media frenzy. A source compared the two dynamics, stating, “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them. ‘For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”

