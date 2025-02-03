The 2025 Grammy Awards are done and dusted, and the ceremony was a night of fashion, dancing, recognition, controversial moments, and wins and losses. Taylor Swift, one of the most decorated artists of all time at the Grammys, did not receive a single award at the annual event despite six nominations, leaving fans shocked and struggling to accept the reality.

The pop star, a presenter at the musical ceremony, walked home empty-handed after the Recording Academy did not bestow her work with a single award during the event. From surprise and agreement to shock and backlash, here’s how netizens have reacted to this recent incident.

Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a matching red Vivienne Westwood dress and accessories with 60 carats of rubies. She opted for waterfall earrings, a couple of rings, and a T-chain on her upper thigh that instantly caught the eye of fans.



While some said it was to symbolize her own name’s initial, others pointed out that the T was for her boyfriend Travis Kelce, referring to her song Guilty As Sin, in which she sings, “What if he’s written mine on my upper thigh?” He is all set to play in the Super Bowl, and she will be there to support him, hoping his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, wins it again.

Fans React To Taylor Swift Not Winning Any Grammy Award

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the singer not winning a single award at the Grammys. One user pointed out that Taylor and Billie both didn’t win any award at this year’s event and wrote, “Imagine having the two biggest albums of the year and not winning a single Grammy!” Another slammed trollers and said, “Taylor Swift will never be the bitter bitch that y’all paint her out to be,” with a video where she is happily enjoying the night away.

Imagine having the two biggest albums of the year and not winning a single Grammy! pic.twitter.com/WOZSzjy1JA — Taylor Swift 🪶statistics ⸆⸉ (@TSstatistics) February 3, 2025

A third focused on the future instead and manifested, “When Taylor Swift wins AOTY for TS12 the Travis Kelce love album with Travis Kelce in the audience with her.” A fourth felt, “It’s fine, she has plenty, Tortured Poets was an album for just us anyways.” Others called it a robbery and a snub.

One netizen responded, “She’s always the #1 artist and is always snubbed. TTPD deserved a Grammy WTF.” Another further noted, “I am disappointed that she didn’t win any Grammys but SWIFTIES will always have a winner. I am so proud of all the work she has done and continues to do.” A third asked, “Who else thinks this was rigged?” referring to the Grammys.

Taylor swift will never be the bitter bitch that y’all paint her out to be pic.twitter.com/015ERGLaRu — TAYLA (@Ponar15) February 3, 2025

