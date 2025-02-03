Wondering why this happened? Well, she’s old school. In a chat with Variety, Jennifer Aniston explained, “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough! We’re seasoned—we can figure this one out.’”

But here’s the thing: intimacy coordinators aren’t just there to ask, “You good?” They’ve got a bigger role. Samantha J McDonald, an intimacy coach, responded to Aniston’s decision, saying (via The Daily Mail), “I hope someday my path crosses with hers, and she’s open to hearing more about how an intimacy coordinator works.” Basically, these folks are there to make sure everyone’s boundaries are respected during those tricky, awkward scenes.

Aniston might have passed on the coordinator this time, but experts are making it clear that this isn’t about holding her hand—it’s about keeping things safe and professional on set. “Jennifer has the right to make whatever decision she feels is right for her,” McDonald said, but also added that, with more understanding, Aniston could help educate others on why these coordinators are important.

The role of intimacy coordinators has been popping up more and more in Hollywood, especially when scenes get, well, intimate. They’re there to make sure no one feels uncomfortable or pressured. Heather María Ács, another intimacy coordinator, mentioned that not everyone in the biz knows how detailed their work really is. “It sounds like the actor, regardless of her experience, is not familiar with the role, practices, or workflow of an IC, which is not atypical,” Ács said.

In the end, Jennifer’s decision was hers to make, and she’s certainly earned the right to do so. But it’s clear that as the industry grows, these coordinators are becoming a bigger part of the process, ensuring that every actor feels safe and respected—whether they’re a seasoned vet or a newbie.

