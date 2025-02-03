The Annual Grammy Awards was a star-studded affair, but here are the top five controversies that made headlines, apart from Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s fiasco.

The 67th Grammy Awards was held on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. From Beyonce to Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan to Lady Gaga, many celebrities had their best night as they received their honor. However, some moments from the award ceremony created a frenzy online. While Kanye West and Bianca Censori faced backlash for their outfit choices on the red carpet, Gaga chose to talk about Donald Trump’s anti-trans orders.

Here are the top 5 controversies that grabbed eyeballs at the Grammys 2025, apart from West-Censori drama.

1. Chappell Roan received her first Grammy. During her speech, she called out the music industry labels for not giving proper healthcare to the artists. The ‘Good Luck Babe’ singer said, “I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.”

She added, “If my label had prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company to which I was giving everything. So record labels must treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage, health insurance, and protection.” Roan concluded, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

2. Another moment that became quite controversial was when the red-carpet reporters cut short Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds’ interview to talk to Chappell Roan. Khloe Kardashian stood by Babyface and slammed the interviewers. She wrote on her X (formerly known as Twitter), “This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry in so many ways.”

Khloe continued, “It’s maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

3. At the Grammys in 2025, Beyonce won the Best Country Album for her Cpwbody Carter. However, when Taylor Swift announced her, Beyonce had arrived at the events a few moments ago. So, after hearing her name, she stayed stunned for some time. Now, her expression has gone viral. It’s one of the most controversial yet funny moments. It seemed like she was taken off guard. But, soon, she composed herself and went on to the stage to accept her award.

4. The Grammys sparked controversy when they didn’t mention the four-time award winner Zakir Hussain’s name in the ‘In Memoriam’ tribute. The section is dedicated to honoring musicians who passed away last year. The tabla legend Zakir Hussain took his last breath in December 2024, yet the Recording Academy overlooked the fact and notably missed naming him. This created waves on the internet, making fans and music lovers furious.

5. The Grammys’ stage became a political ground this year. From Shakira to Lady Gaga, many artists took their chance to call out Donald Trump’s controversial actions. While accepting her award for best pop duo or group performance for her ‘Die With A Smile’ song with Bruno Mars, she gave a speech regarding Trump’s anti-trans executive orders. She said, “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted. Music is love.”

Shakira also slammed Trump’s decision to crack down on immigration. During her acceptance speech for the best Latina pop album, the songstress said, “I want to dedicate this award to all of my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved, you’re worth it, and I will always fight for you.”

