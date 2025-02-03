The prestigious 67th Grammy Awards felicitated the best of the best in the music industry. The event took place in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. While Kendrick Lamar made history at the Grammy Awards 2025 by winning three awards, which took his total Grammy wins to 20, Sabrina Carpenter defeated the likes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to grab the Best Pop Vocal Album. Here is the complete winner’s list for the Grammy Awards 2025.

Album Of The Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (WINNER)

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Charli xcx – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song Of The Year

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Record Of The Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Charli xcx – 360

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (WINNER)

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta – Funk Generation

Luis Fonsi – El Viaje

Kany García – García

Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (WINNER)

Kali Uchis – Orquídeas

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan (WINNER)

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (WINNER)

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Best Rap Album

J Cole – Might Delete Later

Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal (WINNER)

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)

Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (WINNER)

Charli xcx – Apple

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli xcx – Brat (WINNER)

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now and Then (WINNER)

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)

Best Rap Song

Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival

Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)

GloRilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Alternative Music Album

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Brittany Howard – What Now

St Vincent – All Born Screaming (WINNER)

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted (WINNER)

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani

Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Latto – Big Mama

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM (WINNER)

Best Dance Pop Recording

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Charli xcx – Von Dutch (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender (WINNER)

Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) (WINNER)

SZA – Saturn

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet

Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie

Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Lucky Daye – That’s You (WINNER)

Best Comedy Album

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer (WINNER)

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best R&B Song

Kehlani – After Hours

Tems – Burning

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn (WINNER)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You (WINNER – TIE)

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Kehlani – Crash

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – (WINNER – TIE)

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) (WINNER)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Muni Long – Revenge

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Usher – Coming Home

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland (WINNER)

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

J Balvin – Rayo

Feid – Ferxxocalipsis

Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan (WINNER)

Young Miko – Att.

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (WINNER)

Judas Priest – Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate

Metallica – Screaming Suicide

