The prestigious 67th Grammy Awards felicitated the best of the best in the music industry. The event took place in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. While Kendrick Lamar made history at the Grammy Awards 2025 by winning three awards, which took his total Grammy wins to 20, Sabrina Carpenter defeated the likes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to grab the Best Pop Vocal Album. Here is the complete winner’s list for the Grammy Awards 2025.
Album Of The Year
- André 3000 – New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (WINNER)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- Charli xcx – Brat
- Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song Of The Year
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)
- Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Record Of The Year
- The Beatles – Now and Then
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Charli xcx – 360
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
- Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
- Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess
- Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile (WINNER)
Best Latin Pop Album
- Anitta – Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
- Kany García – García
- Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (WINNER)
- Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Chappell Roan (WINNER)
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Best Country Album
- Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (WINNER)
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
- Chris Stapleton – Higher
- Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet (WINNER)
- Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
- Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best Rap Album
- J Cole – Might Delete Later
- Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
- Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal (WINNER)
- Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
- Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé – Bodyguard
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (WINNER)
- Charli xcx – Apple
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Charli xcx – Brat (WINNER)
- Four Tet – Three
- Justice – Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada – Timeless
- Zedd – Telos
Best Rock Performance
- The Beatles – Now and Then (WINNER)
- The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles – Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- St Vincent – Broken Man
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
- Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
- Doechii – Nissan Altima
- Eminem – Houdini
- Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)
Best Rap Song
- Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
- ¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
- Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us (WINNER)
- GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best Alternative Music Album
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
- Clairo – Charm
- Kim Gordon – The Collective
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- St Vincent – All Born Screaming (WINNER)
Best Country Solo Performance
- Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
- Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman (WINNER)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
- Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted (WINNER)
- Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
- Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani
- Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii
- Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
- Latto – Big Mama
- Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM (WINNER)
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Madison Beer – Make You Mine
- Charli xcx – Von Dutch (WINNER)
- Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
- Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
- Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet – Loved
- Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
- Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender (WINNER)
- Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best R&B Performance
- Jhené Aiko – Guidance
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) (WINNER)
- SZA – Saturn
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
- Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
- Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
- Muni Long – Make Me Forget
- Lucky Daye – That’s You (WINNER)
Best Comedy Album
- Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
- Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer (WINNER)
- Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
- Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
- Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best R&B Song
- Kehlani – After Hours
- Tems – Burning
- Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Muni Long – Ruined Me
- SZA – Saturn (WINNER)
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You (WINNER – TIE)
- Durand Bernarr – En Route
- Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
- Kehlani – Crash
- NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – (WINNER – TIE)
Best R&B Album
- Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) (WINNER)
- Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
- Muni Long – Revenge
- Lucky Daye – Algorithm
- Usher – Coming Home
Best Folk Album
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
- Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
- Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
- Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
- Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland (WINNER)
Best Música Urbana Album
- Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- J Balvin – Rayo
- Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
- Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan (WINNER)
- Young Miko – Att.
Best Metal Performance
- Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) (WINNER)
- Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate
- Metallica – Screaming Suicide
