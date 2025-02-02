Yes, Jeremy Bieber posted an image of the Pride flag with a controversial message that read, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” The message implied that LGBTQ+ individuals cannot have children without straight people, disregarding advancements like IVF and surrogacy.

Naturally, social media exploded with criticism. Fans and activists quickly called out Jeremy for what they saw as an offensive statement. The tweet was deleted, but the damage was done. Rather than offering a heartfelt apology, he tweeted: “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.” This half-hearted apology didn’t sit well with many, and more backlash followed.

Jeremy didn’t stop there. His next tweet was even more tone-deaf, doubling down on his stance with: “My brother is gay and I adore him. Love whomever you want, that’s your business, not ‘mine.’ My problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ. This is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!” While Jeremy seemed to try to explain himself, his words only added fuel to the fire, drawing more ire from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

Adding to the controversy, Justin Bieber’s dad also tweeted about the “nuclear family,” saying that his original post was meant to acknowledge families, and defending himself against accusations of abandoning his son. “Before you say I abandoned my son, move on! That’s an old narrative pushed! It’s ridiculous and didn’t happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic…”

But it wasn’t just the public that took issue with Jeremy’s remarks—his son, Justin Bieber, who has always been an advocate for inclusivity and support for LGBTQ+ individuals, has remained silent on the matter. This silence has led fans to wonder what his stance is on his father’s comments, especially considering Justin’s history of standing up for marginalized groups. In 2018, for example, he was seen comforting a queer fan who was struggling with finding an accepting church. “Yeah, that breaks my heart for you. I’m so sorry. That’s not okay,” Justin said, offering reassurance and inviting the fan to attend any of his Hillsong Church services.

With Jeremy’s controversial comments, the spotlight now falls on Justin. Fans are waiting for him to speak out on his father’s remarks and wondering how this public drama will affect his relationship with his dad. But for now, Jeremy seems to have unintentionally added more fuel to a fire he didn’t realize he was starting.

