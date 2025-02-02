Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together in New York City on a quiet evening, aiming to put rumors about their marriage to rest. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, kept a low profile as they arrived at their destination with Hailey, looking stylish in leather pants and a fur coat, hurried ahead, her eyes hidden behind sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Justin stayed behind, carefully tending to their five-month-old son, Jack, as he unbuckled the car seat and covered him with a towel to shield him from the cameras.

Hailey Bieber was spotted on a rare night out in New York City with her son, Jack Blues. The proud mom braved the rainy streets, pushing a stroller while her assistant walked beside her, holding an umbrella. Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, are both in the city but seem… pic.twitter.com/R27OOlJjTM — backgridus (@BackgridUS) February 1, 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Protective Parenting

Justin and Hailey, known for their privacy, have been protective of Jack since his birth, offering only glimpses of his hands and feet to the public.

The ‘Peaches’ singer, looking every bit the doting father, carried the carrier close to his chest, shielding his son as he was escorted by security across the busy Midtown street.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Responding to Marriage Rumors

Even though the power couple tried keep things under the wraps, they eventually have had to address rumors about their relationship.

Speculation about trouble in paradise reached a peak when Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram in January, sparking gossip about their marriage but he quickly cleared the air, attributing the unfollow to someone else, writing in a post, “SOMEONE WENT ON MY ACCOUNT AND UNFOLLOWED MY WIFE.”

Justin Bieber says someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his Instagram account: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife

Shit is getting suss out here” pic.twitter.com/RfqlcMaeLg — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2025

To further shut down the rumors, Hailey took to social media to share a picture of their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, posting a snapshot of Justin to reaffirm their unity.

She also responded to online chatter in December, reposting a video that seemed aimed at critics, with a caption reading, “Me to all of you on the internet.”

Backlash from Pop Culture Reporter

The drama escalated when TikTok “pop culture reporter” Sloan Hooks commented on the couple’s relationship, speculating about their New Year’s plans and questioning their bond.

In response, Sloan issued an apology, saying, “I am sorry. I’m not trying to upset anyone. I’m just reporting on what is happening on social media, and unfortunately, your messy situation has been brought to social media.”

“I mean, you don’t know me, Hailey, but this story is starting to pick up, and now major outlets are noticing that maybe things aren’t that great,” he later added. “I mean, why are these two love birds spending New Year’s apart? Why is Hailey out here partying with – I’m assuming partying, okay, that’s an opinion – with Lori Harvey. I mean, that tells me everything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloan Hooks (@sloanhooks)

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Stephen King’s The Monkey Trailer: So Gruesome It Was Banned From TV Airwaves

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News