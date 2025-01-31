Justin Bieber’s recent appearance in New York City has raised significant concerns about his health, with fans expressing alarm over his seemingly “skeletal” hollow-eyed look.

The 30-year-old pop star, dressed in a bright yellow hoodie and baggy cargo pants, appeared disheveled and tense, walking down the busy streets of the Big Apple.

His behavior caught even more attention when he was seen grabbing his crotch while heading towards a luxury SUV, which only added to growing fears about his well-being.

Justin Bieber Holds The Door Open For 2 Girls While Stepping Out Without Hailey Bieber In New York, NY (Credit: Backgrid) #JustinBieber #HaileyBieber #News #Paparazzi 🌴 pic.twitter.com/VDFDTz3D8X — TheHollywoodFix (@HollywoodFix) January 30, 2025

Justin Bieber’s Marriage Troubles and Growing Speculation

This strange sighting follows a weekend during which Justin and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, appeared to present a united front while enjoying a date night.

However, rumors about trouble in their marriage have swelled for months, with sources close to Hailey expressing concerns about Justin’s “unacceptable behavior.”

Justin Bieber out and about in New York City. pic.twitter.com/hSse67ZqvU — Justin Bieber Photos (@bieberhqphotos) January 29, 2025

Friends of the 28-year-old model are said to be advising her to leave her husband, citing his erratic actions and struggles with personal issues, which have further deteriorated since Sean Diddy Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” an insider said. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She’s put up with a lot.”

Fatherhood Didn’t Change Justin Bieber’s Behavior

Despite becoming a father to son Jack Blues Bieber last summer, insiders claim Justin’s behavior has not improved.

The mole added, “When their baby was born, Justin was there for he,r and she thought being a father would change him for the better… but it hasn’t stuck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

While Justin has attempted to dismiss rumors of marital strife—like when he claimed his Instagram account was hacked after unfollowing Hailey—his actions continue to raise questions. His recent unfollowing of key figures in his life, including his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin, has only intensified speculation about their relationship.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025: Will Taylor Swift Continue Her Winning Streak Or Sabrina Carpenter Steal Her Thunder? Here’s Where & When To Watch The Awards For All Your Answers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News