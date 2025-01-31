The tumultuous romance, marriage, and eventual divorce between Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom rocked headlines back when it happened. Years later, the two are in a much better space and have matured. They even reunited on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

Khloe, who has been busy with work and her children, recently spoke about what led to her filing for divorce from him all those years ago. Here’s what the reality star revealed about their relationship and what led to its demise.

Khloe Kardashian On Why She Filed For Divorce From Lamar Odom

During an episode of her new podcast, Khloe In Wonderland, Khloe spoke about her marriage with Lamar and shared how the relationship reached its end. She stated, “My ex-husband had a drug addiction. He was in the NBA, and his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground,” referring to Lamar’s struggles off-court.

Khloe continued that he was asked to go to Team USA, and she was begging and pushing him to do it. “I remember he just looked at me and said, ‘You can’t want it more than I do,’” Khloe divulged and said that she remembered when Lamar said that and told her he didn’t want it as much as she did.

“It was so profound,” the reality star mused and agreed that it was silly in the way that she knew about it, but she wanted it so badly, hoping to help him feel motivated and good about his work, “but he just wasn’t in that place.” She added, “It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce.”

Khloe continued, “That was a very pivotal moment in my life because I remember that statement being like, ‘Yeah, you’re right. I can’t want your life more than you,’” explaining how she realized the reality of things. The Kardashians star then mused how she knew she didn’t want to be with someone who does drugs, even a little. “Because it could easily be a slippery slope,” but the Good American founder said she was in love and just ignored it at first.

Khloe Kardashian also revealed that her separation from Lamar was more challenging because she was younger than her split from Tristan Thompson. For the unversed, Khloe and Lamar got married in 2009 and separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. Meanwhile, she broke up with Tristan after finding out he was cheating on her while Khloe was pregnant.

She gave birth to their daughter True and rekindled their romance during the lockdown. Tristan then cheated on her again while they were expecting their second child, son Tatum. That was the last straw for her, and Khloe broke things off permanently. The two co-parent their children together and maintain a cordial equation, but she sees no future with him anymore.

